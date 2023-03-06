Packed with people talking, laughing and drinking as they sat or stood in groups, the atmosphere was lively Thursday as organizers set the stage for Nerd Nite Winona at No Name Bar.

The tagline for the event was simple: learning is more fun when you have a drink.

Nerd Nite, a monthly event held in more than 100 cities across the world, is an event where 20-minute lectures are given about fun topics, while the audience follows along, many times with drink in hand. With guest speakers talking about their niche and nerdy interests, Nerd Nite is just one of the many forms of entertainment that can often be found at No Name Bar.

Thursday's event was highlighted by talks about bats, synthetic gemstones and the art of mixology.

Starting the night off, Ben Pauli from Saint Mary's University explained to the crowd of listening bar-goers how bats use their echolocation and aerial acrobatics to hunt and kill their prey. His educational and humorous talk was met with applause and laughter from the audience.

Next, Eric Kerr-Anderson from Winona State University talked about the different processes of creating synthetic gemstones. Going over some of the different ways to go about it, Kerr-Anderson explained the Verneuil process and the hydrothermal process. He even brought in some examples of synthetic gemstones to show the audience, such as his own wedding ring, which had a faux sapphire that he made himself.

The last speaker of the night was Emily Ruff, a chemist, mother and "ethanol enjoyer."

Ruff talked about the art of mixology and chemistry that goes into mixing and making different alcoholic beverages — a rather fitting talk to be given at a bar. Going over the different ways to make flavored alcohol, she joked that someone could make bacon-flavored vodka if they so choose, which was met with laughter and cringing from the audience.

Ruff even gave a live demonstration of how to make booze ice cream in a bag, an activity that many have done in school science classes — without the alcohol.

Passing the bag around for the audience to take turns squeezing it in order to prepare it, one person commented that "you don't want to be that person who breaks the bag."

Each speaker had a question and answer section at the end of their presentation.

For those looking to learn something new, No Name Bar plans to host another Nerd Nite on March 22.