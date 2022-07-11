Bea takes spotlight: New baby Burrowing Owl at the International Owl Center

A 7-week-old Burrowing Owl named Bea has joined the staff of education owls at the International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota.

After completing her week of quarantine, Bea now joins the center’s four existing education ambassadors: JR the Eastern Screech-Owl, Piper the American Barn Owl, Ruby the Great Horned Owl, and Uhu the Eurasian Eagle Owl. It has been four years since the center added a new owl to its feathered staff.

Burrowing Owls are Minnesota’s only endangered owl species, so special permitting was required from the DNR to obtain Bea in addition to the regular federal permits. Bea’s parents are non-releasable wild owls from Kansas who were bred in captivity to provide young owls to use in education. Young owls adapt to changes and humans far better than adults, which is why the center specifically wanted a young hand-reared owlet for its next ambassador owl.

Bea the Burrowing Owl began work at the International Owl Center on Friday, July 1. Although she only weighs about three ounces, she is a big hit: she pounces on toys, sleeps standing on one leg or face-planted on the bottom of her little enclosure, cranks her head sideways and upside down, eats throughout the day, and loves to watch visitors.

Burrowing Owls are the only owl species in the world that nests underground. They depend on badgers, prairie dogs and other burrowing mammals for nests, so we can help these owls by allowing burrowing animals to live in pastures and other shortgrass areas. Insects are a large part of their diet, so avoiding the use of insecticides when possible also helps them.

The public can meet Bea the Burrowing Owl during regular open hours: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 am – 5 pm. Go to www.InternationalOwlCenter.org for more information.