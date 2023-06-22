Winona Health added two new hires to its behavioral health team, reflecting a growing focus on mental health in the community.

The two new additions are Bruce Kerr and Paul Forrester.

Kerr is an addiction medicine specialist who got his medical degree from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He is board certified in addiction medicine as well as a board-certified internal medicine doctor while being a member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

“Prior to focusing on addiction medicine, my medical experience encompassed internal medicine, emergency and urgent care,” Kerr said. “In all of those settings, I’ve cared for people in situations where addressing addiction could play a part in helping them get well.”

Having lived in the region for 25 years, Kerr said he was drawn to Winona Health for its independent, community-based health care. Also, his patients should expect empathetic listening and the most up-to-date treatment.

“The practice of medicine is all about communication,” Kerr said. “Tell me your story, and we’ll figure it out. If I can get to know my patients, I can better help them.”

Forrester is joining the behavioral health team as a behavioral health therapist after working in the Winona Health system at Lake Winona Manor.

After first earning his bachelor of science degree in social work at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Forrester obtained his master’s degree in social work with a clinical focus from Winona State University.

“Winona Health is the first place I worked after earning my bachelor degree,” Forrester said. “I appreciate the flexibility and support I’ve received here — you don’t get that at every job.”

Believing in showing compassion, understanding and respect throughout treatment, Forrester said mental health has always been an interest in which he has the goal of helping people succeed.

“When someone comes to me, I want them to know that they are going to get the authentic me, and I want them to be comfortable being their authentic self, too,” Forrester said. “It’s important to see the whole person and not just a diagnosis.”

Emilie Volkman — who manages Winona Health’s dialysis, nephrology, and psychiatry and counseling clinics — said the hospital has had a growing focus toward mental health since the COVD-19 pandemic and the hiring of Kerr and Forrester reflects that.

“The pandemic and along with our community health needs assessments have really pointed in the direction of telling us there’s a lack of level of care services for mental health,” Volkman said. “This is kind of our way of trying to fill that gap.”

Previously, mental health care was either in an outpatient setting, like seeing a therapist once a week or once a month, or in the emergency room.

“There weren't a great deal of things that were in between,” Volkman said. “For people having escalating symptoms where outpatient practices weren’t meeting their needs, we can get them in before they get so sick they end up in the emergency. And for folks in the emergency room, going from 24-hour care to seeing your therapist once a week is a big change.”

Also from its community health assessments, Winona Health, with the help of Kerr, is developing addiction medicine practices at the hospital.

Volkman said she’s delighted that Kerr and Forrester have joined the behavioral health team.

“It’s so exciting to be able to recruit good, quality individuals that have excellent experience in our programming,” Volkman said. “Having diversity in the levels of care and being able to slot people into the appropriate levels of care to keep them from ending up with more escalated symptoms can really help.”

For more information about Kerr, Forrester and the behavioral health team, visit winonahealth.org or schedule an appointment at 507-454-2606.