Best of Winona returns, nominations wanted

With great success with our inaugural Best of Winona contest last year, the Winona Daily News is aiming to name the Best of Winona for a second year, and we need your help.

The nomination phase is open now until September 15. Nominate your favorites in dozens of categories by visiting go.winonadailynews.com/bestof22.

You can make nominations once per day, per category and per email address.

“We asked for the community’s support to spotlight the best of Winona’s superlative businesses, restaurants, scenery and people — as they deserved to be highlighted and recognized,” said Paul Pehler, president and director of local sales and marketing for the River Valley Media Group. “The response from the community was impressive, and it’s clear that our readers take pride in their local businesses.”

After nominations, voting will be open Oct. 4-20 to determine the winners and runners up.

“It’s important to nominate your favorite businesses, as the Top 5 in each category will advance to the voting round.” Pehler said. “I’d anticipate that engagement and excitement will accelerate as we reveal the Top 5 in each category and move into the voting phase of the contest in October.”

To vote, visit go.winonadailynews.com/bestof22. Individuals can vote once per day, per category per email address and/or phone number.

“This really is the community’s contest, an avenue for them share their passion and love local businesses, and we’re honored to be able to host it. I’d encourage everyone to nominate and vote for their favorites and help us celebrate the Best of Winona,” Pehler said.

Be sure to share your favorites in the categories of food and restaurants; drinks and nightlife; services and shopping; health and beauty; local; home and living; and automotive. And good luck, all!