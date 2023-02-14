Breanna Davidson-Ho
Valentine's Day brings many things: hearts, chocolate and love. But for some, the real celebration is the day before.
On Monday, with a lineup of more than 50 people outside of the front doors opening, the Winona Public Library was the place to be on "Galentine's Day."
Inspired by the TV Show "Parks and Recreation," Galentine's Day is set aside to celebrate the most important women in a person's life.
"I like the concept to celebrate these special friendships," Colleen Donovan began.
"And these crazy women," finished Kathy Jensen.
Donovan and Jensen, part of a group from Willow Brook Cooperative of Winona, could be heard laughing in the back of the second floor of the library.
Not the only group enjoying their time, many patrons of all ages dressed in pink, purple and red.
Event organizer Samantha Berhow said these were the kinds of interactions she missed and was excited to see again after bringing the event back in person for its fifth year following the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the promise of free gift bags for the first 120 guests, around 160 attended.
The event included free food, Pinterest-inspired crafts, local vendors, and the much-anticipated tarot readings. The line for tarot was no shorter than 15 people during the whole two-hour event.
The library remained busy the entirety of the event with lively music, laughter, and chatter.
"It's honestly better than Valentine's Day," a few patrons said as they laughed at their own joke.
If you're looking for a way to tell someone in your life just how much they mean to you, flowers are definitely a great option. Here are the ten most romantic flowers and the meaning they carry.
Photos: Earnest or playful, Valentine's Day cards have long history
Valentine's Day Cards
This image released by The Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum shows a Valentine's greeting card from 2010 made of lasercut card stock (Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum via AP)
HONSX
Valentine's Day Cards
This image released by The Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum shows a Valentine's Day card made of machine cut paper, decoupage on a paper doily from the 19th century. The boom in commercial Valentine’s Day cards really began in the mid-1800s and was a reflection of changing courtship patterns, says Elizabeth White Nelson, associate professor of history at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum via AP)
HONSX
Valentine's Day Cards
This image released by The Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum shows a Valentine's greeting card from 1810. (Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum via AP)
HONSX
Valentine's Day Cards
This image shows a Valentine’s Day card from 1917, given to Louise Wirt by Fred Roth when he was in the fourth grade. The couple married years later and the card remained near Louise's bedside until her death at 91. (Nancy Roth via AP)
HONSX
Valentine's Day Cards
This image released by the American Folk Art Museum in New York shows Labyrinth, a card made with Ink and watercolor on paper. The museum’s collection includes a number of lovingly crafted tokens of affection from various periods. (American Folk Art Museum Collection via AP)
HONSX
Valentine's Day Cards
This image released by the American Folk Art Museum in New York shows Fraktur with Inverted Heart, a watercolor and ink on paper from 1803. The museum’s collection includes a number of lovingly crafted tokens of affection from various periods. (American Folk Art Museum Collection via AP)
HONS
Valentine's Day Cards
This image released by the American Folk Art Museum shows a Heart-and-Hand Love Token, a card made with Ink and varnish on cut paper from 1840–1860. The museum’s collection includes a number of lovingly crafted tokens of affection from various periods. (American Folk Art Museum Collection via AP)
HONS
Valentine's Day Cards
This image released by the American Folk Art Museum shows Liebesbreif (Love letter), a watercolor and ink on cut paper from 1790. The museum’s collection includes a number of lovingly crafted tokens of affection from various periods. (American Folk Art Museum Collection via AP)
HONSX
Valentine's Day Cards
This image released by the American Folk Art Museum in New York shows Pieties Quilt made of cotton from 1848. The museum’s collection includes a number of lovingly crafted tokens of affection from various periods. (American Folk Art Museum Collection via AP)
HONS
Valentine's Day Cards
This combination of images from the American Folk Art Museum Collection shows Love Token for Sarah Newlin, a Valentine's Day card made of Ink and watercolor on paper, and envelope from 1799. The American Museum of Folk Art in New York City has a number of lovingly crafted cards and other tokens of affection from various periods. (American Folk Art Museum via AP)
HONSX
Valentine's Day Cards
This image shows a Valentine’s Day card from 1917, given to Louise Wirt by Fred Roth when he was in the fourth grade. The couple married years later and the card remained near Louise's bedside until her death at 91. (Nancy Roth via AP)
HONSX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!