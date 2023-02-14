Valentine's Day brings many things: hearts, chocolate and love. But for some, the real celebration is the day before.

On Monday, with a lineup of more than 50 people outside of the front doors opening, the Winona Public Library was the place to be on "Galentine's Day."

Inspired by the TV Show "Parks and Recreation," Galentine's Day is set aside to celebrate the most important women in a person's life.

"I like the concept to celebrate these special friendships," Colleen Donovan began.

"And these crazy women," finished Kathy Jensen.

Donovan and Jensen, part of a group from Willow Brook Cooperative of Winona, could be heard laughing in the back of the second floor of the library.

Not the only group enjoying their time, many patrons of all ages dressed in pink, purple and red.

Event organizer Samantha Berhow said these were the kinds of interactions she missed and was excited to see again after bringing the event back in person for its fifth year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the promise of free gift bags for the first 120 guests, around 160 attended.

The event included free food, Pinterest-inspired crafts, local vendors, and the much-anticipated tarot readings. The line for tarot was no shorter than 15 people during the whole two-hour event.

The library remained busy the entirety of the event with lively music, laughter, and chatter.

"It's honestly better than Valentine's Day," a few patrons said as they laughed at their own joke.

Photos: Earnest or playful, Valentine's Day cards have long history Valentine's Day Cards Valentine's Day Cards Valentine's Day Cards Valentine's Day Cards Valentine's Day Cards Valentine's Day Cards Valentine's Day Cards Valentine's Day Cards Valentine's Day Cards Valentine's Day Cards Valentine's Day Cards