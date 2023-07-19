The Winona City Council approved a bid Monday to update the heating and air conditioning system at the Masonic Temple that’s $1 million over the amount budgeted for the project.

The city owns the building, which houses the city’s Friendship Center and the other organizations. The $3 million bid was awarded to Winona Heating & Ventilating Co. for the work and to replace the boiler system. The replaced boiler from the Masonic Temple will be used for parts for the boiler at city hall.

City manager Chad Ubl said after receiving the bids at the end of May, city staff have worked on a solution to fund the project.

The project would be funded with $1 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars, a $1.1 million equipment certificate for the project, $150,000 from the city’s facilities fund, $510,000 from the city’s equipment certificate residual equity and $273,514 from the 2017 tax abatement bond.

Councilmember Jeff Hyma said there is a “sticker shock” toward the project’s price but said the work is important for the community organizations that can use the building after the upgrades, which will allow the second and third floors of the building to be used.

“We’re trying to make a venue such that a variety of different arts organizations in the community can have a home, and by spending this during the HVAC process, you at least bring this goal to a usable standard,” Hyma said.

There is still more work that will need to be done, Hyma said, but the city has made good on its part with the investment.

“I would hope, going forward, that arts groups we are partnering with will be able to work as partners and find other funding sources for upgrades within the building,” Hyma said. “I see one of the roles of the city is to be that catalyst, to be that starting spot, that hopefully good things can come forward from.”

Steve Young was the only councilmember to vote against awarding the contract. Councilmember Pamela Eyden was not in attendance.

“I’m really concerned about cost,” Young said. “We’ve got a number of things the city wants to build. … I think $3 million would go a long way to building a new senior center and rec center.”

Young said the city can’t have everything it wants.

The city’s Friendship Center provides health and wellness opportunities, clubs and programming for Winona’s older adults at the Masonic Temple building.

Councilmember George Borzyskowski said several years ago he suggested the city sell the building, but said despite the price tag, he now supports the improvements to serve the city's older population.

“It’s a home for the Friendship Center,” Borzyskowski said. “This plan here will make the building usable, and I think we need to get that building usable.”

Councilmember Jerome Christenson said to not support the building’s upgrades would “betray the trust with a large segment of the community.”

“It’s part of our heritage, and it’s an important anchoring structure downtown,” Christenson said. “This is money that’s already been collected from taxpayers and pledged for public use and this is a public use, this is a public good, this is what we do as a community. And not to do it is just wrong.”

Mayor Scott Sherman said “it hurts a little bit” to be $1 million over budget on the project.

“It’s not the building that makes it special but the programming that’s in there,” Sherman said. “We’re never going to make money on these but what we do is offer services to the community that, for the most part, are free or at a very low cost.”

Laura Hoberg, Winona's director of Recreation Services, was surprised by the cost.

“I think our members are excited to know what’s happening because for so long we’ve been waiting to know what the plan is,” Hoberg said.

The Friendship Center advocacy program has doubled its client base in the last few years.

“To know that we have support for that program and people recognize how essential it is,” Hoberg said. “Especially if we’re talking about having an aging friendly community — you want people to stay in the community and have resources for people to age healthy in the place that they live now.”