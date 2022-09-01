Big Muddy Brew 'n Que returns this weekend in Winona

Big Muddy Brew 'n Que will return this weekend at Levee Park in Winona.

The two-day event will be full of food, music, family activities and more.

Saturday's schedule includes, but is by far not limited to, a Best in Area Grilling Competition, Winona's Little Warriors Drumline, a magic show and more.

For the grilling competition, Nosh Scratch Kitchen, Heirloom Seasonal Bistro, River City Grill, Sliced, Backwater BBQ sponsored by and serving Hart Country Meats, and Hy-vee are facing off.

Each competitor has partnered with a non-profit in the area that will benefit from tips and portions of the ticket sales.

The competitors have teamed up with, respectively, Winona Family YMCA, Habitat for Humanity, Winona Outdoor Collaborative, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health, Winona Community Hub and Catholic Charities.

The non-profits' members will serve the food during the competition.

Sunday will feature Bloody Mary tasting, a celebrity rib eating contest, a cornhole tournament and more.

Local celebrities participating in the rib eating contest are: the contest's reigning champ Jared Heyer from Hy-Vee, Jake Litman from KWMN FM 99.3 Leighton Broadcasting Winona, Andy Puetz from Chrysler Winona, Maggie Modjeski from Sugar Loaf Senior Living, Heidi Smith from Winona ORC Industries, George Borzyskowski from Winona City Council and Glenn Groth from Winona County Farm Bureau.

Throughout the weekend, there will also be opportunities such as face painting and an artisan market.

The music lineup for the evenings includes The Bootleggers and Dude Fresh on Saturday and Horizon and Free Fallin’ - A Tribute to Tom Petty on Sunday.

Tickets are needed for certain events, like the grilling competition and blood mary tasting.

For details about where to purchase tickets, along with more information about the event as a whole, visit www.bigmuddybrewnque.com.