As a bilingual advocate, Veronica Carbajal Martinez is more than a translator. She also works to understand the needs of Winona's Spanish speaking population seeking sexual assault and domestic violence services with the Advocacy Center of Winona.

"When it comes to traumatic situations, you tend to go back to learned behavior. And if you learned Spanish first, that's what you are going to want to express yourself with," said Carbajal Martinez.

The number of Spanish speakers served by the Advocacy Center of Winona doubled between 2021 and 2022 after Carbajal Martinez started with the organization.

By the end of April 2023, Spanish speakers made up 7.3% of the center's clients, part of the Advocacy Center of Winona's push to make sexual assault and domestic violence services more accessible for Latinos, the second largest racial demographic in Winona.

"For crime victim services profession to be successful, they must have bilingual staff, because that will meet the holistic needs of the victims," said Crystal Hegge, executive director of Advocacy Center of Winona. "Essentially hiring Veronica and putting resources — financial and time resources — toward specific engagement is the No. 1 thing that's allowed us to reach more individuals who need our services."

Carbajal Martinez brings years of experience and education as an interpreter in California and Rochester, but highlights personal experience as important when working directly with clients. As a bilingual advocate, Carbajal Martinez's work includes explaining how to navigate different resources related to sexual assault, domestic violence and basic needs.

"I've spoken Spanish my whole life. I am from Mexico. I'm an immigrant myself. I know what it's like to not speak the language, and I also know what it's like not to know where you need to go," said Carbajal Martinez. "Having experience with domestic violence and me having experience in the social service field, I've interpreted for many years, professionally as well as non-professionally, you put all of that together and I think its much better, much easier to provide the services to where a person actually feels like they're being heard, and they actually feel like they're being supported."

Carbajal Martinez provided training in Spanish to Winona Area Public Schools high school students this year using the Safe Dates curriculum, a program designed for teenagers to identify and avoid domestic abuse in relationships.

"Every single one of them left there, I feel, with knowing something that they didn't know or more comfortable with reaching out for either for help or knowing how to help others if they're in that situation," said Carbajal Martinez.

Outreach across Winona County is a priority for Carbajal Martinez and the Advocacy Center of Winona. The organization recently finished listening sessions, with initial feedback showing many in the county are unaware of services in the community.

"One of the things that came up is recognizing the Spanish speaking population's culture here as opposed to where they were born," said Hegge. "We're digging through the data to make our services appropriate for those who came here when they were younger and have grown up in our culture and still have ties to the cultures back home."

Feedback at study sessions showed that there was a demand for more Spanish language services across Winona county, Carbajal Martinez said.

"If nobody is applying for the jobs, we're not going to have them available," said Carbajal Martinez. "I want to encourage more people to feel comfortable and be like, 'If she can do this, I know both languages, I can do this, too.'"