Despite the constant chatter and roars of laughter between rounds, when it came time for Bingo numbers to be called, guests at ZaZa's Pizzeria could hear a pin drop on Monday night.

Out of eight rounds of Bingo, Winona State University student Olivia Banas had luck on her side when she who won nearly $30 on one sheet.

Banas was one of about 35 people in attendance at ZaZa's weekly Monday night Bingo, where the cost to play is $1 per sheet.

"I'm kind of shaky," Banas said after winning a round where the goal was to get all four corners of the sheet. "It's really not that big of a deal, but for me it is."

Banas wasn't the only one feeling that way, as some guests had their head in their hands and others bit at their nails during the anxiety-filled game.

Most guests played with a few friends and didn't hold back from letting out whoops and hollers when the announcer called a number on their card.

For Banas, if it weren't for her friends, she wouldn't be walking away with some extra cash.

"My friends dragged me here, I didn't want to go at first," Banas said. "We go to Bingo on Wednesdays at the Black Horse, but we're really close to Za's so we thought we'd check it out."

Along with Bingo night, ZaZa's offered a deal on boneless wings, which meant quite a few Winonans had come to take advantage of the deal and enjoy an eventful night of food and entertainment.

"It's my first time playing here," Banas said. "I totally did not expect this."

Close 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona