Bishop Barron announces Eucharistic Congress

Bishop Robert Barron has announced plans to host a large Eucharistic Congress in the Diocese of Winona-Rochester this summer.

The Diocesan Eucharistic Congress entitled: “This is My Body” will be held on June 10 in Mankato, MN at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The Eucharistic Congress will include talks on the importance of the Eucharist from well-known speakers including Bishop Barron, Dr. Timothy O’Malley, Barbara Heil, Dr. Hosffman Ospino, Sr. Alicia Torres and Sr. Emy Ychikawa. The day will include opportunities for Eucharistic Adoration and Confession and will conclude with a Mass celebrating the Feast of Corpus Christi (Latin for Body of Christ) and a Eucharistic Procession. Music will be provided by Luke Spehar and a track for Spanish speakers will be available.

“The Eucharistic Congress will be an opportunity to gather the faithful of my diocese and beyond to witness to and to strengthen the belief that Jesus Christ is really, truly, and substantially present in the Eucharist,” said Bishop Barron. “The first Eucharistic Congress held in the United States was in my hometown of Chicago more than 30 years before I was born. There were 400,000 who attended theopening Mass held in and around Soldier Field and even more who attended a procession held at St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary!”

This summer’s event is expected to bring 5,000 people to Mankato and will take place during the United States Bishops’ National Eucharistic Revival which Bishop Barron himself envisioned when he was chairman of the Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis.

“I very much look forward to this Eucharistic Congress and see it as a tremendous opportunity to invigorate the faith of the people of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester whom I am blessed to shepherd,” said Bishop Barron.

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota with more than 130,000 Catholics and 99 parishes, four high schools, 30 elementary schools and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of St. Mary’s University in Winona.

Registration for the Congress is available now for members of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester and will open up to general public on April 1. To register and learn more about the Congress, please visit www.eucharist.dowr.org.

