Bluff Country Co-op to mark 50 years with event at Levee Park

Bluff Country Co-op will be mark 50 years of community-ownership of its retail grocery business with a jubilee celebration at Levee Park on August 28 from 2 – 6 pm.

Everyone is invited to join the celebration featuring live music from local bands The Bus Boys, Sugar Lads, Wheel of Fortune, and Wool Sweater. Tasty food, games, and unveiling of the new mural will also have a part in the afternoon’s events.

With humble beginnings as a buying club in the early 1970s, Bluff Country Co-op opened their doors for retail operations in October 1972 at the Latch Building in Winona. Its focus on locally grown produce and meat has supported the local economy and sustained appetites for driftless foods and connections throughout its 50-year history.

In 2017, the Co-op undertook a significant remodel and expansion of its operation; most notably increasing the fresh deli offerings and creating a dedicated community room for rentals, food education, and community kitchen facilities.

The Co-op is currently owned by nearly 3,000 local residents, but that number is constantly growing as current shoppers become owners after discovering the value of the community-focused business model and services the store provides to its owners and producers. Governed by a Board of Directors who are elected by the owners, the retail grocery establishment is a hot spot for local produce, organic foods, fresh spices and those hard-to-find ingredients.

Current General Manager of Bluff Country Co-op, Krissy Rowland explains “We are so grateful for all the ways our community has supported the co-op - whether it is by shopping for great food, serving on the board, or joining the staff as an employee. We are fortunate to have a strong, amazing community and look forward to marking this 50th milestone with a party and music at Levee Park.”