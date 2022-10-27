Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Vanessa Kowles is an 8th grade student of the Erdkinder classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of friendliness when she cheered on her classmates at the rock wall during Immersion at Eagle Bluff. Vanessa’s favorite subject in the classroom is math, and she loves Bluffview because of the community she has had since preschool. Vanessa’s favorite activities outside of school are volleyball and softball. Vanessa is the daughter of Douglas & Sandra Kowles.