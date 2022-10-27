Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Two of the many Bluffview Montessori Students demonstrating virtuous behavior this week.
Vanessa Kowles is an 8th grade student of the Erdkinder classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of friendliness when she cheered on her classmates at the rock wall during Immersion at Eagle Bluff. Vanessa’s favorite subject in the classroom is math, and she loves Bluffview because of the community she has had since preschool. Vanessa’s favorite activities outside of school are volleyball and softball. Vanessa is the daughter of Douglas & Sandra Kowles.
Marcus Caradine is a 4th grade student of Mrs. Kaul’s E2A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of compassion when he changed seats with another student that needed a quieter spot. Marcus’s favorite subject is math, and he loves Bluffview because everyone is super kind, students can sit in random seats, and students learn cursive. Marcus’s favorite activities outside of school are playing with friends, riding his bike, and playing video games. Marcus is the son of Jennifer Shea.