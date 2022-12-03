 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Two of the many Bluffview Montessori Students demonstrating virtuous behavior this week:

Kiyen McCullough

McCullough

Kiyen McCullough is a third-grade student of Ms. Mariah’s E1C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of determination when he worked with focus and purpose in the library. Kiyen’s favorite work in the classroom is times math facts, and he loves Bluffview because of the works.  Kiyen’s favorite activities outside of school are playing football and soccer with his dad.  Kiyen is the son of Clinton and Jena McCullough.

Daniel Poehler

Poehler

Daniel Poehler is a fourth-grade student of Ms. Amy’s E2C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when he straightened music books that had been stacked sloppily by others without being asked. Daniel’s favorite subject in the classroom is science and his favorite work is test tubes, and he loves Bluffview because of the works.  Daniel’s favorite activities outside of school are playing video games and biking.  Daniel is the son of Daniel and Jocylyn Poehler.

