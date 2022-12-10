Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Two of the many Bluffview Montessori Students demonstrating virtuous behavior this week:

Sophia Johnson is a fourth-grade student of Ms. Amy’s E2C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of honesty when she found money in the classroom and turned it into the teacher. Sophia’s favorite work in the classroom is reading, and she loves Bluffview because of the good lunches. Sophia’s favorite activities outside of school are reading and art. Sophia is the daughter of Cherie and Ben Johnson.

Serena Pelissero is a first-grade student of Ms. Kiersten’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of caring when she used kind and encouraging words with her peers. Serena’s favorite work in the classroom is The Bring Me game, and she loves Bluffview because the teachers are really nice. Serena’s favorite activity outside of school is swimming. Serena is the daughter of Maureen Pelissero and John Manuel.