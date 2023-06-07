Harrison Gervais is a first grade student of Ms. Amy’s E1A classroom who was recognized recently for displaying the virtues of responsibility and helpfulness when he took leadership on and made sure the art room was in order for all. Harrison’s favorite work in the classroom is the division board, and he loves Bluffview because it is a great school. Harrison’s favorite activity outside of school is helping his mom and dad. Harrison is the son of Chris and Erin Gervais.
Augustus (Gus) Mihm is a preschool student of Mr. Josh’s CH1 classroom who was recognized recently for displaying the virtue of cleanliness when he swept the classroom floor at the end of the day. Gus’s favorite work in the classroom is slam ball, and he loves Bluffview because of his friends. Gus’s favorite activity outside of school is drawing with his markers. Gus is the son of Derek and Meredith Mihm.