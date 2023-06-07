Harrison Gervais is a first grade student of Ms. Amy’s E1A classroom who was recognized recently for displaying the virtues of responsibility and helpfulness when he took leadership on and made sure the art room was in order for all. Harrison’s favorite work in the classroom is the division board, and he loves Bluffview because it is a great school. Harrison’s favorite activity outside of school is helping his mom and dad. Harrison is the son of Chris and Erin Gervais.