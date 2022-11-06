Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Two of the many Bluffview Montessori Students demonstrating virtuous behavior this week:

Myer Omdal is a first-grade student of Ms. Kiersten’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of service and orderliness when he tidied up the classroom library. Myer’s favorite work in the classroom is “Have To’s,” and he loves Bluffview because of recess. Myer’s favorite activity outside of school is going to the Wisconsin Dells. Myer is the son of Christy and Paul Omdal.

Brandon Knutson is a seventh-grade student of the Erdkinder classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of helpfulness and reliability when he helped clean up the math area. Brandon’s favorite subject in the classroom is social world, and he loves Bluffview because there isn’t too much homework. Brandon’s favorite activity outside of school is playing soccer. Brandon is the son of Brian and Renee Knutson.