Two of the many Bluffview Montessori Students demonstrating virtuous behavior this week:

Milaina Bozadjieva is a kindergarten student of Mr. Josh’s CH1 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of service when she presented sandpaper letters to preschool peers. Milaina’s favorite work in the classroom is sandpaper letters, and she loves Bluffview because she can play with friends and hang out with them. Milaina’s favorite activity outside of school is snuggling with her mamma. Milaina is the daughter of Trisha and Tihomir Bozadjieva.

Maxwell Knapp is a Kindergarten student of Ms. Megan’s CH2 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when he helped another student clean up a work. Maxwell’s favorite work in the classroom is the trinomial cube, and he loves Bluffview because of the snacks he gets at After School Care. Maxwell’s favorite activity outside of school is watching TV. Maxwell Knapp is the son of Alex Felton and Greg Knapp.