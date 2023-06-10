Maicyn Amos is a kindergarten student of Ms. Megan’s CH2 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of excellence when she followed all classroom P.E. rules and had excellent behavior. Maicyn’s favorite work in the classroom is the frog book, and she loves Bluffview because she has music class. Maicyn’s favorite activity outside of school is going outside. Maicyn is the daughter of Kasey and Tegan Amos.