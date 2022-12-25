Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Two of the many Bluffview Montessori Students demonstrating virtuous behavior this week:

Isabelle Gregerson is a preschool student of Mr. Josh’s CH1 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of community when she folded the kitchen laundry. Isabelle’s favorite work in the classroom is the bead work, and she loves Bluffview because of indoor recess. Isabelle’s favorite activities outside of school are playing and watching movies. Isabelle is the daughter of Caroline and David Gregerson.

Miles Urbick is a preschool student of Mr. Josh’s CH1 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of community when he folded the kitchen laundry. Miles’s favorite work in the classroom is the tracing line, and he loves Bluffview because he can look up at the bluffs. Miles’s favorite activity outside of school is playing. Miles is the son of Jonathan and Michelle Urbick.