Two of the many Bluffview Montessori students demonstrating virtuous behavior this week:

Paisley Gerdes is a preschool student of Mr. Josh’s CH1 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of cleanliness when she washed the snack dishes and dried them. Paisley’s favorite work in the classroom is sign language cards, and she loves Bluffview because she gets to go to school with her big brother. Paisley’s favorite activity outside of school is playing with her big brother. Paisley is the daughter of Justin and Melissa Gerdes.

Faye Mauser is a preschool student of Mr. Josh’s CH1 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of cleanliness and helpfulness when she cleaned up the floor mess of a fellow student. Faye’s favorite work in the classroom is making book markers, and she loves Bluffview because she sees her sister on the playground. Faye’s favorite activity outside of school is playing with her mom. Faye is the daughter of Meghan Booth and Jonathan Mauser.