Jeniyah Peterson-Sargent is a fifth grade student of Ms. Kaitlyn’s E2B classroom who was recognized recntly for displaying the virtue of kindness when she helped a Children’s House student with their breakfast tray clean up. Jeniyah’s favorite subject in the classroom is math, and she loves Bluffview because the way Bluffview teaches is unique and it helps her learn. Jeniyah’s favorite activities outside of school are hanging out with her friends and family, playing with her dog, singing and dancing. Jeniyah is the daughter of Krystal Peterson and Isiah Sargent.