Bluffview Montessori explorers of week

Two of the many Bluffview Montessori students demonstrating virtuous behavior this week:

Lillian (Lily) Mauser is a kindergarten student of Ms. Anna’s CH3 classroom who was recognized for self-discipline when she was continuously choosing works. Lily’s favorite work in the classroom is exchanging, also known as “make a mess,” and she loves Bluffview because her mom works here. Lily’s favorite activity outside of school is playing on the playground. Lily is the daughter of Meghan Booth and Jonathon Mauser.

Jenna Cisewski is a sixth grade student of Ms. Kaitlyn’s E2B classroom who was recognized for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she helped another student with a follow-up he was having trouble with. Jenna’s favorite subject in the classroom is science, and she loves Bluffview because everyone is helpful. Jenna’s favorite activities outside of school are playing outside, fishing and swimming. Jenna is the daughter of Hannah and Jason Cisewski.

Lillian (Lily) Mauser

Lillian (Lily) Mauser
Jenna Cisewski

Jenna Cisewski
