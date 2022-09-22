 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boats and Bluegrass Festival kicks off in Winona

The 2022 Boats and Bluegrass Festival kicked off for another year Thursday at Prairie Island Campgrounds in Winona.

The festival, which continues through Saturday, features multiple music acts performing on two stages at the campgrounds.

As of Thursday afternoon, the festival website indicated tickets were sold out; festival organizers cap ticket sales at 1,500 to keep the family-friendly event sustainable. 

Thursday's lineup included Buffalo Galaxy, Potluck Stringband and The People Brothers Band.

On Friday, Long Mama, Twisted Pine, Charlie Parr, Them Coulee Boys and more will perform.

As for Saturday, the schedule includes Foreign Landers, Mipso, Pert Near Sandstone and Della Mae. 

For more information, visit boatsandbluegrass.com

