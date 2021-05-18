Body of 88-year-old pulled from Mississippi in Minnesota

The body of an 88-year-old man was pulled from the Mississippi River in Minneiska, Minnesota, Monday evening after he was suspected of falling off a boat.

Authorities said the as-of-yet identified man was found a short distance from the unoccupied boat, which was reported as “doing circles” near the main channel.

Multiple agencies were deployed to the scene, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office said, which eventually led them a half-mile north into Wabasha County.

Wabasha County authorities were not immediately available to provide additional details.

