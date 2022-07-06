Body recovered from Mississippi River in Buffalo County

The body of a 61-year-old woman was found Tuesday afternoon in the Mississippi River.
Shortly after 4 p.m., individuals fishing in Pool 6 of the Mississippi River in Buffalo found the body and called police. The location of the body was determined to be in Buffalo County, but the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Winona Dive Rescue helped with the response and investigation.
The person was identified, but the name is being withheld pending family notification. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the situation.
