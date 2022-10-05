Bryan presented with 'Here’s to the Farmer Day' proclamation

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) and his wife Janel recently welcomed country music star Luke Bryan to southeast Minnesota during his annual 6-state Farm Tour. Bryan played to a massive crowd at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota.

Miller also presented Bryan with a “Here’s to the Farmer Day” proclamation, commemorating the singer’s commitment to America’s farmers.

“Janel and I were excited to welcome Luke Bryan to southeast Minnesota and present him with the 'Here's to the Farmer Day' proclamation,” Miller said. “Farming and agriculture are the heartbeat of our economy and we thanked Luke for his strong support of farmers and rural America."

More than 20,000 people attended the concert, for which tickets sold out in a matter of hours.

Bryan has been playing at farms across the country since he embarked on his first Farm Tour in 2009. Bryan, the son of a farmer from Georgia, uses the tours to draw attention to the increasing challenges agricultural communities face, showcase their successes, and support farmers everywhere.

Bryan also uses his Farm Tours to raise money for people struggling with hunger. Every time the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer is used on social media, tour sponsor Bayer donates a meal to someone in need through the Feeding America network. It is expected that one million meals will be donated to Americans facing food insecurity.