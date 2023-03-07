The dimly lit lower level of Bub's Brewing Co. was packed Friday night with two sold out comedy shows.

Bringing in about 80 people for both shows, Big Bub's Comedy Show hosted Andrew Holt, Senthil Rajasekkharan, Tim Flanagan and Jeff Pfoser.

"The audience was just so giving and awesome," Hold said. "(The event) is a hidden gem in an awesome city."

The comedy shows are organized by Tim Flanagan and Lindsay Hensel, who have more than two decades of combined experience in the comedy industry. Between their connections, networking skills and friends, they put together comedy shows in Winona from September through April.

"It's really about the support of the city," Hensel said. "I like that I know the audience, and the next day they'll come in and give me honest feedback and we can adjust the shows."

Holt, a comedian who has performed throughout the Midwest since 2005, was the event's host and opened with some bits about his family — a common theme throughout the night.

Another common theme was the town with jokes about snow shoveling from Rajasejkharan and later some from Pfoser who asked if the audience noticed they had "replaced traffic lights with crop circles," in reference to new roundabouts.

Pfoser, who got his start in comedy 15 years ago with open mic nights, laughed along with the rest of the crowd as he watched the other comedians.

"I guess my favorite part of this whole adventure has been the camaraderie about it all," Pfoser said.

The next show hosted by Big Bub's Comedy is in April, and tickets will go on sale next week.

"Winona may be the cutest town in the Midwest," Rajasekharan said. "Now we should be trying for the funniest."