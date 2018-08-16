ALMA, Wis. — A man wanted in connection with two robberies and a hit and run accident is in custody following a 24-hour manhunt, Buffalo County Sheriff Michael Schmidtknecht said Thursday.
Schmidtknecht said deputies have not yet been able to identify the suspect, who was taken into custody at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a brief fight with a deputy. He said a stun gun was ultimately used to subdue the suspect.
The suspect is believed to have robbed the Handy Mart at 110 Hwy. 25 in Nelson, Wis., at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Schmidtknecht said the unarmed suspect took about $500 from the register before fleeing in a white 2008 Dodge Ram pickup reported stolen in East Chicago, Ind.
Two images taken off a security camera were uploaded to a gallery called “Nelson Robbery Suspect“ on the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
Schmidtknecht said the suspect was spotted in Alma and fled south. In an attempt to evade law enforcement, the suspect drove the truck down a dead-end road but ditched the vehicle when it became stuck on the shoulder.
When law enforcement approached the truck, the man was observed running into a heavily wooded area near the Dairyland Ash disposal site south of Alma, Schmidtknecht said.
According to Schmidtknecht, multiple agencies assisted Buffalo County Sheriffs deputies with a search of the area.
K9 units from the sheriff’s offices in La Crosse and Trempealeau counties tracked the suspect on the ground, while two deputies from Winona County assisted with a drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera.
Deputies were unable to locate the suspect using the drone.
The search was called off shortly after 12:30 a.m. but was renewed when a Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the man walking down a side street in Alma.
Schmidtknecht said the man took off running when the deputy attempted to make contact.
“Since then, we have spotted him sporadically,” he said earlier in the day Thursday.
The man is a suspect in a similar robbery that occurred in Minnesota’s Washington County and a hit-and-run accident in Pierce County in Wisconsin.
Schmidtknecht said the man attempted to hotwire an unlocked vehicle adding that the department believed the suspect was attempting to find transportation out of the city.
