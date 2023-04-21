With 30 years in the books, Acoustic Cafe in Winona has remained a hot spot in the community for people to stop by again and again, even years after customers first tried the business’ food and beverages.

Those well-loved menu options are what cafe manager Lori Nagle believes has at least partially led to the business’ long-term success over the past three decades.

Acoustic Cafe Address: 77 Lafayette St., Winona Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Website: www.acousticcafewinona.com Contact: 507-453-0394 or info@acousticcafewinona.com

“I think that we have a pretty basic menu. And for a certain portion of people, I think that people like that we haven’t changed at all,” Nagle said about the cafe’s offerings. “We just stick to a basic good meal. And our coffee, we roast our own beans here. A very bold, rich coffee.”

She believes the consistent menu brings comfort to those who keep coming back to enjoy the same dishes at Acoustic Cafe, even 10 years after their last visit.

The family-friendly business was started in 1993 by the Heymans family after they moved to Winona with an interest in opening something similar to a cafe they enjoyed while at college.

Acoustic Cafe has stayed in the Heymans family since it opened.

During the early years, the family created recipes — including a secret sauce — that are still used on a daily basis at the cafe today and items continue to be made from scratch.

While the menu may be simple, not every moment of running the business has been over three decades.

Nagle, who has been the manager at Acoustic Cafe for over six years, said recent years have brought difficulties with the impact of COVID-19 and rising food costs.

About the pandemic in particular, Nagle said, “It was tough. I’m not going to try to deny that. It was tough for everybody.”

But, she said, “The Winona community was just unbelievable. A really large amount of local people, whether they were even customers or not, would come in and just say we’re only going to go to locally owned businesses for lunch, just to try to help everybody survive. And people are very generous with their tipping for everyone. And it just was really amazing to me.”

Community members aren’t the only bright lights helping keep Acoustic Cafe a positive place to be, as Nagle said, “We have a really good workforce.”

She shared that the cafe has a low turnover rate of employees and that they each have each other’s backs when in need of help.

With many of the employees being college students living away from their families, Acoustic Cafe provides them a family at work.

“I’m kind of like their pretend mom, if you want to call it that,” Nagle said. “There’s been so many friendships made here between the kids.”

With the support of the community and its employees, Nagle said Acoustic Cafe’s future looks great.

“I feel like what we’re doing, people seem to really enjoy it still. And I feel like it’s just going to keep going for a long time,” she said.