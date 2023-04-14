With a love of art stemming back to her childhood, Jovy Rockey is now sharing her interest in homemade goods with the community through her business ORNO Gift + Home in downtown Winona.

Rockey said ORNO was a “longtime dream of mine” that came to fruition seven years after she started creating her own jewelry pieces in 2011.

ORNO Gift + Home Address: 78 East Third St., Winona Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday Website: www.ornogiftandhome.com Contact: 507-474-1010 or gallery@jovyrockeyjewelry.com

“I’ve always kind of been involved in some sort of maker space with other makers and I’ve always dreamed of something like that being in downtown Winona,” Rockey said. “So in 2018, I was actually looking for studio space and ended up landing on this location. The location was so beautiful and such a great spot for downtown, I thought, ‘Okay, I think this might be the time to kind of pull those plans out and let’s make them happen.’”

ORNO — originally called Jovy Rockey Jewelry Studio + Gallery — started in a gallery format originally, but Rockey then decided to reach out to artists she already knew in the community to expand the business from there.

The business’ name change, about two years ago, was inspired by orno being the Latin root word for adorn, according to Rockey.

“It’s used both in the Polish language and in Filipino language, which both are an homage to my heritage,” she explained.

ORNO’s inventory includes many homemade goods and independent brands. Products range from jewelry, greeting cards, different kinds of textiles, crystals and more.

Rockey said people interested in having their products sold at the store can reach out to her to see if their work may fit an opening in the store’s inventory.

Rockey shared curating products is one of her favorite parts of owning ORNO.

“I really love finding products to bring into the store and like hearing some of those maker stories. I really put a lot of emphasis on uniqueness and quality,” she said. “So I want us to be a destination for folks, someplace where you’re not really going to find anything else like it around here. I really love that aspect.”

Additionally, she added, “I also really love connecting with our customers. This has become such a hub for just community. And that has been really a meaningful piece for all of us, including my staff, is connecting with folks and then hearing why they come in here. And a lot of people just like coming in here because it makes them feel good.”

For the future, Rockey hopes to add more special events and workshop classes.