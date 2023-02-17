While Steve Drazkowski might not have the last name Baker, he is the fourth generation of the Baker family to own the almost century-old business Baker Shoes.

And he is doing so with pride, working to manage the store on Fridays and the weekends while also balancing life as a state representative for Minnesota District 21B.

Drazkowski is following in the footsteps that his great-grandfather John R. Baker laid out 99 years ago when he opened the doors of Baker Shoes for the first time.

Drazkowski shared that Baker had made his way to Winona from Ireland in the early 1880s.

After his arrival, Baker, along with another man, opened a mercantile store in town that included the sales of footwear.

In the early 1920s, though, Baker and his business partner broke off from each other, leading to the creation of Baker Shoes in 1924.

Baker’s son, John H. Baker, eventually took over the shoe store and owned it until his death in 1968.

Drazkowski’s mother, Sandra L. Baker, then took on the store, owning and running it with Drazkowski’s father until her death in 2015.

Then it was Drazkowski’s turn to take on the family store.

“There’s other things I could be doing with my time that would make more money, but there’s a great deal of meaning here,” Drazkowski said.

He shared that the family history behind the store is very important to him, and he felt, after his mother’s passing, “it was kind of a calling to do this.”

Drazkowski said he enjoys the challenge of owning a small business in a competitive environment and being able to connect with people.

“I’m a people person, and I enjoy talking to people,” he said, adding that he believes it’s a characteristic that has been passed down in his family, helping them be great business owners.

While other local shoe stores have faded away over the years, Drazkowski believes that Baker Shoes has withstood the test of time because of the “hard work and perseverance and persistence” that defines his family and is passed down from generation to generation — both in the Baker family and the Drazkowski family.

The business has also had to morph over time to fit the needs and wants of people in today’s society. Drazkowski shared that the business now offers online sales, so that they can compete against retailers like Amazon.

Drazkowski said that another challenge faced recently is the affects of having a smaller store in a smaller community. Because of the size, some brands no longer take the time to keep accounts open with Baker Shoes, instead focusing on larger retailers.

Baker Shoes works to keep a variety of brands available to its customers, though, with the most popular brands sold there including SAS Shoes — standing for San Antonio Shoemakers — and Red Wing Shoes.

Naturalizer has also been a very popular brand over the decades at Baker Shoes.

As for the future of Baker Shoes, Drazkowski shared, “The sky’s the limit.”

He said the people of Winona can look forward to the business celebrating its 100th anniversary next year.

Baker Shoes is located at 123 E. Third St.