Business Fridays: Blue Heron Coffeehouse

Walking into the Blue Heron Coffeehouse on West Second Street, you are greeted with a colorful heron sculpture outside the front door, the pleasant hiss of an espresso machine and the imperishable combination of conversation and laughter.

When quality and community reign supreme, it’s no surprise the local coffeehouse has been serving locally sourced, from-scratch food and organic, sustainable coffee since 1998.

First opening 24 years ago on Huff Street, Blue Heron moved to its current, larger location in downtown Winona. Opened by husband and wife pair Larry and Colleen Wolner, the next generation of the Wolner family now keep up the family business.

“I have seven siblings. And we grew up around food and my parents are really big into gardening so they raised us on really good homemade food. And they thought that was really important,” front of house manager/head barista Anna Sophia Wolner said. “They passed that ethos on to us. When they opened the coffee shop, they wanted the same: good coffee, good food and to foster community. From the beginning, that ethos has been to get things as local as we can, as fresh as we can and as sustainable as we can. Then, make it tasty.”

With two of her brothers working in the kitchen, Wolner said the Blue Heron experience is all about creating a safe environment with friendly staff that remembers your order and takes the time to make you feel welcome and comfortable.

“I think the biggest success we’ve had is building a community,” said Wolner. “Which is something that, from its inception, has shifted in the way it looks but has maintained its core principles throughout the years. It’s coffee shop culture, we’re a meeting grounds.”

With staff trained to serve products they’re proud of every time, having a good experience starts with a good product and flows to enjoying the rest of the space, said Wolner.

“We also do events for different organizations around town like the storytelling festival or the film festival,” said Wolner. “We also do art openings and things for the new artists in town. It’s another way we try to intersect in the community — not just the food and the coffee experience but also promoting local artists and having events or pop-ups.”

The Blue Heron closed for a year and a half during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and opened back up in August 2021 because they recognized how much of a meeting spot the coffeehouse is and they wanted to keep their customers safe, said Wolner.

“We’re just here to set the stage. It’s kind of like hosting a party every day. You can show up how you want to — however your personality fits in with that. If you want to sit alone and read your book, if you want to gather with your friends, or even just work on your homework here, you can use the space however fits you. That’s the beauty of the coffee shop culture — come as you are,” said Wolner.

“... This place is a melting pot of all different types of people having a similar good experience. It’s been a point of pride for us. There’s no prerequisite for the Blue Heron, we just want you to have a good experience. And we’re here to support that as earnestly as we can.”

Close 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona