The industrial building at the east end of Fourth Street is easy to miss, but the promotional material printed inside by Winona Sign and Design can be found across the area from vinyl decals on storefront windows, car wrappings, hospital signs and banners for businesses.

“We can print anything, from glass to metal to plastics to materials,” said Terry Klonecki, president of Winona Sign and Design and its parent company, Form Graphics. “Anything you bring to us, we can pretty much find a way to print it or to decal it or to logo it.”

Form Graphics, a screen and digital print manufacturer that has been in business for 35 years, specializes in screenprinting buckets.

Before a career in banking, Klonecki worked at Form Graphics with founder John Meinke, conceiving ideas to print marketing material for Form Graphics and local businesses.

“He’d say, ‘Maybe when you buy it,’ or I’d say, ‘Yup, maybe when I buy it this is what I’m going to do with it.’ So we joked about it a lot,” Klonecki said.

Klonecki purchased the business in 2011 and opened the Winona Sign and Design division in 2019 after realizing Winona businesses wanted local printing options.

“We would often get calls asking us if we did things like banners and yard signs, car wraps, decals and we were doing that stuff for some of the other businesses,” she said.

Klonecki and her team dedicated a larger space for an in-house art team and invested in new printing equipment, including a wide-format flatbed printer, roll-to-roll printer and flatbed cutter, which allowed them to print wider products or multiple products at once.

Yard signs are the most popular product printed by Winona Sign and Design, Klonecki said, but the business also makes banners and large signs, and prints vinyl products that can be applied to various surfaces such as windows, walls and cars. Form Graphics continues to be the printer of beer buckets for Behrens, a Winona-based manufacturer.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down much of the business for Form Graphics, but Sign and Design remained open through contracts to print signs for hospitals and clinics featuring information regarding COVID-19 testing and social distancing policies.

Winona Sign and Design also continued to serve local businesses, partnering with the Winona Chamber of Commerce to print signs for restaurants and bars informing customers about closures or takeout and delivery options.

“We donated them to all of the restaurants and still tried to help where we could,” said Klonecki. “We didn’t get paid for that, but it kept my people busy and we made it through.”

Even after business picked up in late 2021 and the spring of 2022, Klonecki maintained her dedication to helping local businesses, recently working with the owner of Norvary, a Vietnamese restaurant in Winona.

“When she first got started it was really a lot of fun to help her figure out, even if we couldn’t do something, help her figure out where to get it, how to get things set up and find solutions for them,” said Klonecki. “And that’s what I really like to do is help find, be a solution for people when they come in.”

Klonecki, the only woman heading a manufacturing firm in Winona, hopes Form Graphics and the Sign and Design division can continue offering solutions.

“I’d like to find more ways to help more women in business get on their feet and get going and find things to help them,” she said.

While social distancing at work during the initial phases of the pandemic, the Sign and Design team cross-trained, picking up new skills to cover for a reduced staff.

“My customer service can set up artwork and make a positive, burn a screen print. We all will go out and print if we have an order big enough or pack if we need to,” said Klonecki. “We can each do each other’s job, which makes it much easier, leaner too. And things don’t slow down as much when somebody’s gone.”

Cross-training also helped the team generate creative ideas. Klonecki said that was important when the pandemic made it difficult to buy certain materials.

“The supply chain was pretty rough. We had to try to figure out new ways to do a few things or use substitute products to try to get things through and try to help our customers find new ways of doing things,” said Klonecki. “That was a challenge, but we have a pretty good team of a few people.”

With many supply chain issues resolved, Klonecki and the Winona Sign and Design team look forward to new developments coming out of trade shows, including more durable printing materials and more efficient tools to print directly on walls. The Winona Chamber of Commerce recently featured the business and an opening for a customer service representative in an online video.

“It’s a very creative business,” Klonecki said. “This industry seems to be ever-changing. Constantly new things coming out, new ideas. New ways to print and new things to print on. So it’s just a fun business to be a part of.”