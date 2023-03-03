No matter how bleak Minnesota winters can get, Green Thumb Artistry is always filled with tropical green hues of leafy philodendrons, hanging air plants, vining pothos and every plant in between.
The business celebrated its fourth anniversary in December, not only as a place of business selling flora, terrariums and plant care accessories, but also as a space for relaxation.
“Its been very therapeutic for me and I think it’s very therapeutic for the community,” said Amy Jo Moe, Green Thumb Artistry owner and founder. “We have a lot of people that will come in here on their lunches or their breaks just to walk through, just to get some green in their life.”
Moe’s passion for plants stems from her mother and grandmother’s prowess for gardening and caring for outdoor plants, but her love blossomed for indoor plants and designing terrariums to give away as gifts. After a friend suggested teaching classes, Moe participated in pop up plant shops and festivals during her 20-year career as a social worker.
“I’ve always just loved plants, they make me happy,” said Moe. “I like putzing with them, I like creating with them, they don’t talk back to you.”
After her daughter died in a car accident in 2018, Moe could not go back to working as a social worker, committing herself to working with plants. When Moe’s son suggested opening a brick-and-mortar store, Moe took the chance, opening Green Thumb Artistry in a Third Street storefront in December 2018.
More than just a plant store, Green Thumb Artistry offers a plant-centered community for Moe, her employees and customers looking to buy plants or attend classes and private events.
“Plants are therapeutic anyway, just the color of them, the sense of them, the textures,” said Moe. “Also something to care for, especially if you’re not really into animals or anything like that. A lot of the plants people have are their babies.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic brought in-store classes to a halt and disrupted supply chains for soil, pots and Canadian plants, Moe said the pandemic drove increased interest for indoor plants and her business.
“The only place we could go was our homes at the time, so you want to make it an environment that you want to be in,” said Moe.
The selection includes a wide variety of tropical plants, including calatheas and ficuses. Experts may spot novelty plants, but Green Thumb Artistry’s selection always includes mainstay house plants accessible to new owners, such as philodendrons.
“When people come in asking what they want for a plant, we usually ask, ‘What are you looking for? What can you handle? Have you seen something that you like?’” said Moe. “We want people to be successful in having plants, so we try and set that up with that person, especially first-time plant owners.”
Among the most popular plants sold at Green Thumb Artistry are air plants, which do not need to grow in soil, instead absorbing water through the leaves. Other low maintenance plants Moe recommends for beginners include sansevieria, pothos and Zanzibar gem or ZZ.
The plants are grown across the continent, coming from growers California, Florida, Mexico and Canada, but Moe is committed to buying local. Both of the floral wholesalers Moe buys from are in Wisconsin, and the merchandise inventory includes towels made by an employee, handmade pots, cards and macrame made in Winona and signs made in the Viroqua area in Wisconsin.
Moe recently resumed hosting classes on creating and caring for plant-centered art, such as a class last month on making kokodama, or Japanese moss balls. Part of the store is dedicated to Peanut’s Corner, where staff lead monthly projects aimed at children.
“We have some kids that come in every month and do it. And that’s fun to watch them grow and get interested in plants,” said Moe. “And play in the dirt, so many kids don’t play in the dirt and don’t realize how healthy it is to play in soil. The health benefits from that, mental and physical health.”
Classes draw customers from all ages, Moe said, with private events hosted for schools, bridal showers and birthdays for children and adults. In addition to a re-potting service, Green Thumb Artistry also offers cuttings, allowing families to pass down parts of decades-old plants for the next generation to grow.
“People think its all middle-age women. We have little kids up to 80 years old and men, too,” said Moe. “Definitely the love for plants is growing, and people educating themselves on plants and what they can do for us has definitely come around.”
