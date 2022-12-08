Business Fridays: Hardt's Music and Audio

With 109 years in the history books, there is no stopping Hardt's Music and Audio in Winona.

The business opened its doors in 1913 across the street from its current location on Third Street.

William Hardt started Hardt's, then selling products such as pianos and offering custom picture framing. The business was kept in the family, with Stan Hardt — William's son — eventually taking over.

As technology transformed over the years, the business went on to selling products such as televisions, records, CDs, cassette tapes and more, eventually ending up with the instruments, replacement pieces and music books, along with other items, that are currently sold today.

The business also went on to offer music lessons, some of which are still offered today.

Longtime employees Steve Jorde and Cathy Ingvalson purchased the business in 1989 from Stan, who died a year later. Jeani Jorde — Steve's wife who is a music teacher in the area and helped with lessons at the store — said that the intent, ever since Cathy and Steve started working there years before the sale, was that the two of them would end up buying and taking over the business once Stan was ready to retire.

While the three don't have Hardt blood in their veins, they don't feel like it stopped being a family business with the sale.

"We felt a part of the family," Jeani explained. "We've been a part of that family, even though we are not blood. Stan treated Steve like a son. Nurtured him. (Steve) even talks like (Stan) today."

Jeani made sure to mention Stan's wife, Katherine, who didn't work on the business side of Hardt's very much but helped with the books and hosted very memorable parties for those working there.

"She was the solid rock," Jeani said.

Jeani shared that the long history of the business has enabled it to withstand hardships through the years — in part because the building and its inventory have been completely paid off, which bolsters the business' stability.

But, they have certainly witnessed the hardships that have come with time.

Steve shared that the popularity of the internet made an impact on the business, as more people learned how to play and purchased instruments and other needed items online.

Often, Steve said, people will come to Hardt's just to look at products and get a feel of them before then going home to make the sale with an online store instead.

Hardt's still fills a need in the community, though, as people come in to make some purchases, rent equipment and instruments and have fixes completed.

The store also helps area schools with their music needs.

Jeani, who doesn't work as frequently at the store, shared that she loves hearing Steve's excitement when he gets home at the end of the day after helping connect a music-lover with the products that best suit them — never focusing on the cost, instead focusing on if the product best fits the person.

Steve and Cathy learned from the Hardt family to never judge a person by their looks and background, either, helping every customer out while some businesses may look down on a person if they seem new to playing an instrument or don't seem to have much money.

This, Steve said, has helped the business outlive its competition in town.

Because the community has appreciated the business throughout the years and has helped them thrive, Jeani said, there's no plans to close the doors any time soon.

And, the love of music that supports the business is certainly not going anywhere.

Jeanie, who has taught music for years, explained the importance of music: "It's the world communicator. No matter what, it unifies people. It brings peace and harmony. If music left our lives, what an empty void there would be."

She added, "It probably has saved humanity in a lot of ways, in many instances."

But Jeani, Cathy and Steve will not always be around, as they are now at the point of retirement age and are looking to sell the store in the future to the next generation.

Jeani said they have someone in mind to possibly buy it, but nothing is set in stone quite yet.

Until then, though, the trio will still be at the store ready to help people achieve their dreams of playing and enjoying music.

Hardt's Music and Audio is located at 115 E. Third St. in Winona.