Starting with a comic book collection, a vision to create a welcoming space for all and a name stemming from the owner’s volleyball nickname, Jim McCauley opened Jimmy Jams Comics, Cards, and Gaming in 1994.

Since then, the game shop in downtown Winona has cultivated not only an inviting space for the playing of trading card games, board games and fantasy role-playing games, but also has become a large supplier for Winona’s hobbyists, collectors and gamers.

“Back in the day, nerds were not treated very well, and (McCauley) saw that everyone’s experienced that in life and that wasn’t going to be us,” said Heather Betthauser, regional manager for Jimmy Jams and its sister store, River City Hobbies, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “There wasn’t going to be any of that here: No making fun of anyone, no gatekeeping allowed in the building. We just want healthy, positive vibes. Rule No. 1 is always to make sure someone is comfortable and welcome.”

Moving to its downtown location on Third Street three years after it opened, Jimmy Jams sells comic books, Pokémon, Magic: the Gathering, DVDs, disc golf and, its latest addition, darts. And part of the store’s longevity and success, Betthauser said, is due to the owner’s willingness to adapt the inventory to reflect what customers are currently looking for.

“I think a big part of (our success) is the community building and the community aspect. But the other part is very much attributed to my boss constantly being willing to pivot, evolve and carry new product lines,” said Betthauser.

“If anyone has ever said, ‘I wish you carried this, he’s like, ‘Absolutely.’ If there’s a need for it, we’ll do our best. When we started carrying disc golf not a single person knew what they were doing, but we learned, we tried to figure it out, and we got on it. Same thing with darts. When there is a need for something, we will try to fill that need the best we can.”

Making your way through the store, you see the wall of comic books, galleries of trading cards and their accessories, DVDs, and Funko Pops. But crossing the threshold to the back of the store, you see where the games are played — in the store’s “gaming dungeon” with walls painted like a medieval castle with dragons, knights and goblins.

Every day the store is open there’s something going on, said Betthauser. From tabletop gaming nights to trading card game nights like Pokémon or Magic: the Gathering or Dungeons and Dragons, Jimmy Jams makes it a point that new players are welcome to join the fun too.

“There’s always something going on, which I think is a lot of fun. It may be that people want to get to learn to play something. We have Magic: the Gathering two or three nights a week depending on the week. Pokémon every single week — currently our youngest player is 5 years old and our oldest is in his 50s. So it’s a pretty, big diverse group and it’s a ton of fun,” said Betthauser. “There’s a lot of recurring players and new people that have not played before. We have popular board game nights. You get a little bit of everything. If you’re not sure what to do on any given day of the week, we got something going on.”

Betthauser said the store’s downtown location and being a part of Winona’s local, small business community has contributed greatly to Jimmy Jams’s success.

“Winona surprises me every single day. Compared to our La Crosse location, we have a lot more locals here and it’s amazing how supportive the community here is,” said Betthauser. “The community has been good to us, and I think that speaks a lot of volumes for Winona in general.”