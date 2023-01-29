Business Fridays: Mélange Resale & Boutique

WINONA — Walking into Mélange Resale & Boutique, you notice two things: 1) the color pink, and 2) a seemingly endless number of rooms full of both pre-owned and boutique clothing and home décor.

The shop downtown on Second Street in Winona takes its name from the French “mixed,” which the owner says is very fitting for well-preserved, pre-owned and new boutique clothing that fits seamlessly into a curated store.

“I bought my house in Winona in December 2020, sold my house in Minneapolis in February, quit my job in March and opened this up in May of 2021. So all within five months, my life completely changed,” said store owner Heather Peterson. “This was always the plan; I had always wanted to do this. I had been selling online, on Poshmark, and I’ve always been a thrifter.”

Peterson said apart from the new, boutique products in the store, everything else comes from her thrifting around the area — such as in Rochester, Minneapolis and Eau Claire.

“I’ll go to thrift stores, secondhand stores and consignment shops. I was up in the (Twin Cities) this past weekend and went to the wholesale market then went to a fashion show to find new boutique stuff,” said Peterson. “It’s fun to find really good quality stuff that you don’t really get down here because our shopping options are sometimes limited.”

With her experience in thrifting, knowing the brands and keeping up with popular items, Peterson said she’s able to find clothing that is in good condition and give the customer a good deal.

“I like to change things up in here — just to make it interesting and fun for people to come in and shop so it’s not just the same old, same old all the time,” said Peterson. “I want to create a fun experience. Everyone loves the décor; it’s eclectic and fun.”

The store has five rooms worth of merchandise for customers to browse the shelves. With a majority of women’s clothing, but also some men’s, home décor and sizes from extra small to 4X, Peterson said it’s a place for anyone.

“Give yourself some time, there’s such a wide range of stuff. And I try to be as inclusive as possible,” said Peterson. “There are not a lot of plus-size options for shopping here in Winona, so when I get shopping resale or wholesale, I have to make sure that they have a full-size run so that nobody is excluded.”

Peterson said she is not only diligent in what she selects to sell in her curated store, but the condition must also be up to a high standard.

“The word we use is ‘pre-loved’. And I’ll take care of the clothes, clean them and polish them up; it’s not just buying them and throwing them out onto a rack,” said Peterson. “Most people are surprised. They’re like, ‘This is used?’”

Leaving the store with a whole new outfit isn’t uncommon, said Peterson. Mixing and matching new and used items can give someone an affordable new look.