Many people first walk into a yoga studio and expect a lot of stretching, touching your toes, and a slow workout in a heated room on a sweaty mat — but there’s a lot more to it, says Muddy Waters Yoga Studio owner Heather Beier.

“That’s just one little bit of it. Yoga is an ancient practice of how to live well essentially — how to live free, free from suffering, free from what burdens you. That’s really what the practice is,” said Beier. “It’s an invitation for more inward experience and more introspection. I feel really strongly that yoga isn’t just what we do on the mat, but off the map. So that’s where those experiences are a way that we can apply these principles of yoga in our lives.”

After working in the Winona school district for nine years teaching elementary English language learners, Beier transitioned to yoga studio owner in 2017. She had been engaged in yoga and teaching yoga since before Muddy Waters opened its doors on West Third Street in downtown Winona.

With the core values of education, connection and experience, the studio offers a variety of classes including slow flow, power flow and barre, which takes the form of a combination between yoga and Pilates. Beier said the studio also offers yoga retreats and teacher training.

“When we first opened there were about five of us, and now my team has over 12 people,” said Beier. “We do big things, too. We started teacher trainings. We’re a yoga school through the state of Minnesota. The other big thing is retreats. We’ve gone to Greece, Spain and places in the States. That’s really grown, too. I never thought that was possible when we first opened.”

Beier said walking into Muddy Waters for a session is a chance to leave everything happening outside the studio behind, which can be the hardest part. Entering a space for introspection and getting comfortable in the physical practice doesn’t happen overnight, said Beier, but yoga is about small, incremental changes in the direction of where you want to go.

“Starting anything new is scary — and, I think, especially a group class. Our community is awesome though; you walk in and someone’s got your back. The other thing is that yoga is a practice, not something to perfect,” said Beier. “Our biggest thing is to listen to what you need and listen to your body. Everyone’s at different levels. You walk into any class and you’ll see all different ages and ranges and shapes and sizes.”

Each of Muddy Waters’ teachers has at least 200 hours of education, said Beier, and all of them prioritize helping people feel safe and welcomed.

Being a part of the Winona community is something Beier said she’s proud of. Muddy Waters has hosted yoga around the city at festivals like Mid West Music Fest, at the levee, and at Garvin Heights City Park.

Muddy Waters Yoga Studio Address: 270 W. Third Street, Suite 3, Winona Contact: 507-556-1865 Schedule & Hours: muddywatersyoga.com

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit within three years of opening Muddy Waters, Beier said the studio had to go into hibernation, and opening back up was like starting brand new.

“Since then, I would say we’re still not back to where we were before COVID, but we’re getting there. Our classes are getting bigger again and we have a great community and people that support us. It feels so great to pack the room, but then it feels great to just have a small class, too. Whether it’s one person or 20 people we’re here to support, Beier said. “I think all of us at Muddy Waters are really about helping people, and so now I think the future is bright. I think people start to realize that while the physical practices are important, even more so the mental piece is too. We live such a fast-paced life, and to give yourself some time to put the phone away and to quiet the fluctuations of the mind is important too.”

