Business Fridays: Paperbacks and Pieces

Winona’s oldest and largest used bookstore has changed location and ownership multiple times since it originally opened on West Fifth Street in 1977. Moving to Third Street downtown and then to its current spot on Mankato Avenue and changing hands two times, Paperbacks and Pieces is now owned by Shannon Doberstein, who went from book shopping at the downtown location as a kid to buying the shop in April of 2021.

“I became a customer of the store when I was 8 years old,” said Doberstein. “It’s always been where I’ve gone throughout the years, and my kids have always loved it when they were little. There really is a community around the store. And now, I feel so honored that I was accepted into it.”

Doberstein said she was mentored by the previous owner, Shelley Olsen, for five months before taking over the store.

“I had a lot of education from her,” Doberstein said. “Something that Shelley told me that really sticks out is that it’s not my job to tell people what to read. It’s my job to make it available to them.”

But growing the Winona reading community and making reading available has been something Doberstein has done without necessarily selling books. For Winona’s Halloween Trunk or Treat event, Paperbacks and Pieces — along with candy — gave out 300 children’s books.

“We received those as donations. I threw up a post on Facebook asking if you have extra kid’s books you no longer want, this is what we are going to do with them,” said Doberstein. “So we gave out 300 of them, and I weeded out the Christmas books and we are giving those out on Sunday at Stocking Stuffer.”

The decline of bookstores nationwide and the rise of sites like Amazon that take the shopping experience out of the store and completely online has made Paperbacks and Pieces adapt, Doberstein said.

“It is definitely easier to go online and order these days. We actually partner with Bookshop.org as our online selling source for new books. They support independent stores by giving up all a cut. Their motto is, ‘Booksellers, not algorithms’,” said Doberstein. “But we also have events. We support local authors, we’re having Miss Winona here on Saturday for story time, and we’ve just started dabbling in after-hours events.”

Supporting other local businesses and organizations that Paperbacks and Pieces crosses paths with in the reading community has been important to Doberstein. Whether it’s hanging posters for the Marine Art Museum’s book signing or Blue Heron’s poetry readings in the store, it’s about lifting everyone in the community up, said Doberstein.

“Does it hurt me to put someone else’s sign up? Absolutely not. If we’re not in it to support each other, in my head, that’s not right,” said Doberstein. “I’m in a Facebook group with other bookstore owners around the world, and we talk about how we can help each other. And it came up recently that a bookseller was concerned with another store opening up within 20 miles of their store. My reply was to reach out to them; it’s better to work together than to work against each other.”

Having only owned the store for a year and a half now, Doberstein is excited for the future and ready to put her touch on the 45-year-old, beloved store.

“I’m excited to continue. I’m grateful for everyone who has been coming in,” Doberstein said. “My sense of accomplishment is when somebody comes in and they buy something, and then they come back a week later and say, ‘You know that book I bought?’ And I say, ‘Yes,’ and they say they gave it to their grandson, who thought it was the coolest thing in the world. That’s my sense of accomplishment — that someone else loved what I put in their hands.”