Business Fridays: River City Outlet

Crystal Van Horn knew opening a store during the coronavirus pandemic came with some risk, but now, embarking on her third year owning River City Outlet in downtown Winona, she’s seeing the reward of that risk.

What started out as an online-only auction business selling merchandise from pallets of products deemed unsellable from big stores like Target, Macy’s or Amazon now has a storefront to sell the wide, fluctuating variety of stock Van Horn has to offer.

“I would categorize it as almost something for everybody in a way. I try to always get different kinds of pallets, so it’s not always the same stuff coming in. That’s why we call it River City Outlet because it’s always changing,” said Van Horn “We’re adding new stuff every day. And I like to provide what people are looking for when they come in. So, when I go back to get more pallets, I make sure to get the stuff they’re looking for.”

When big chain stores, like Target or Sam’s Club, have returned merchandise or products with a scrape or nick on the packaging, they load them up on pallets and auction them off. Van Horn said most times you only have a rough idea of exactly all you’re getting, but the condition is fine for resale. She then sells those products at a discounted price.

“Everybody has ups and downs, but every year it’s gotten better here. It stays steady and we’re continuing to build every year. New people come in almost daily, and a lot of people from out of town want to shop around at the small shops downtown. Our downtown is getting built up so well for people to come down here, it’s nice to be a part of it,” said Van Horn.

“Every day I’m adding and changing the store. Clothes, makeup, electronics, a little bit of everything is constantly coming into the store.”

Van Horn said the store has a great location in Winona, centralized to everything else downtown: Steamboat Days, the Farmer’s Market and the plethora of local shops. She said meeting all the people that come in from Winona and from out of town has been rewarding.

Living in Winona her whole life, Van Horn said it’s important to her to invest in the community and give back when she can.

“If we have an excess of something we aren’t going to sell like soap, for example, we will give it to college for the kids there. And blankets, too, I don’t know how many blankets we’ve given to the homeless in the area. I’m constantly buying gift certificates from other places around town, and we raffled them off each week for customers who come in,” said Van Horn. “Helping out a little bit here and there is important to us. So we are always about giving back to the community.”

River City Outlet also gives back to the customer. With generally discounted items already, the store offers $20 back with every $100 spent and 20% off anything in the store on Mondays, said Van Horn.

“We’re continuing to be better and grow bigger. In due time, I hope to maybe open another location. But right now, with the cost of everything being so high, it’s a good thing for people to be able to come in here and get some clothes or an air fryer or something that’s way cheaper than it would be elsewhere,” said Van Horn. “It’s like you’re helping people out with their finances when it’s been hard everywhere.”

