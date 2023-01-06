Business Fridays: Suola Spa

With its one-year anniversary celebrated earlier this week, Suola Spa in Winona is looking toward the future with hopes and dreams in mind.

Suola, opened and owned by Heather Beier and Anne Scharmach, offers to the community both salt and sauna therapy opportunities, along with massage therapy thanks to a partnership with Kelsey Carlson of River Valley Wellness.

Beier and Scharmach explained that the idea for Suola came to them after they both experienced, separately, salt spas for the first time in Illinois.

“We kind of just started talking about what if we did something like this in Winona, and so it started with the salt room,” Scharmach said. “And then we were trying to think of things that would complement that. (We) added the two sauna rooms and now we brought on a massage therapist and we have special events here.”

She added, “We’ve really grown in this first year of being open from what we started with.”

Beier, who also owns Muddy Waters Yoga Studio in Winona, said that part of the process of making the business was remodeling the building it now calls home on Third Street, while also keeping some of the features it had before.

“We brought really a lot of new life into an old building,” Beier explained. “(We) really recreated what the space was.”

They decided on the name Suola because it’s the Finnish word for salt, Beier explained. Saunas have an in-depth history connected to Finland, so Beier and Scharmach wanted to represent that with the spa.

“Really our intention was to create a space for people to heal, to laugh,” Beier shared.

She added later, about the business’ first year, “It’s been great. I think our intention was to be a sanctuary for people and that’s what we’ve been able to do.”

They have enjoyed seeing people of all ages enjoying the spa.

The duo shared some of the challenges that they have faced so far though with Suola — like people not knowing of their presence in the community and some not knowing the benefits of having multiple sessions with the treatment options Suola offers.

Suola introduces both of the salt and sauna therapies on its website.

Describing the salt option, the website reads, “Salt therapy, or Halotherapy, is an all-natural method used to ease a variety of conditions. Enjoy a calm and quiet salt session, using the time to reflect and relax while deeply breathing in the healing benefits of salt. The salt therapy room is meant for quiet relaxation, meditation or reading.”

As for the sauna treatments, the website shares, “Sauna therapy is a great way to reduce stress. Medical studies often determine that stress in our daily lives can negatively affect our health. Heat bathing in a sauna provides stress relief in a number of ways. It’s a warm, quiet space without any distractions coming from the outside. The heat from the sauna relaxes the body’s muscles, improves circulation and stimulates the release of endorphins. Endorphins are the body’s all-natural ‘feel good’ chemical, and their release provides a truly wonderful ‘after sauna glow.’”

As for the future of Suola, Scharmach and Beier shared that they are considering many options — including possibly having retreats and adding new services.

To learn more about Suola and the services offered there, including how massage therapy is beneficial, people can visit suolaspa.com.

Suola Spa is located at 170 East Third St. in Winona and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

