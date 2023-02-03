Over the past 12 years, Yarnology has become a hot spot for craft-lovers from across the region, along with people just looking for a good pair of wool socks.

Yarnology owners Kelly Momsen and Gaby Peterson opened the business when they realized it was a good fit for a college town like Winona.

Since then, it’s been a success with hundreds of customers each week, many of whom are women who differ greatly in age.

Peterson said her grandmother started her passion for yarn and the crafts that use it.

“I learned to knit when I was 7 or 8 on two pencils with some cruddy yarn, as I was getting carbon fiber all over the yarn fiber. And I just knew I liked it. So I kept relearning as I grew,” Peterson said. “And when I got to college, I went to a women’s college in New England, and there was a lot of knitting there, and I rekindled my love and have really never stopped since then.”

Peterson said that she believes crocheting and knitting are great activities because, “I think we all need to be tactile in our lives on a semi daily basis that isn’t tapping away at a keyboard or a touch screen and something that shows results at the end of the day. Because often the things we do are theoretical for our paid work. And so to do something literal, and visual is, I think, very nurturing for men and women.”

She shared that owning Yarnology has helped her and Momsen gain many friendships over the years, as they connect with customers who have similar interests as they do.

And those customers come from a variety of places and backgrounds.

Peterson said that people chatting about the business has brought in individuals from many communities in the area, including Rochester and La Crosse.

“While we have have done advertising, we find that the best advertising is taking good care of our customers,” Peterson said.

She said that the local community has been very supportive throughout the years, which has helped the business survive for over a decade with no end in sight — unlike other craft-focused stores in the community that have sadly had to shut their doors.

Yarnology also sells a popular item that brings in people from many different fields of work — Darn Tough Socks, which are created in Vermont and available at Yarnology in a variety of styles.

Owning Yarnology hasn’t always been easy, though, Peterson said. She shared that they were faced with hardship when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, leading to them having to close their doors for multiple weeks like many other businesses in Winona.

But, Peterson explained, during that time the business focused on and developed its online presence, so people were actually able to start ordering the store’s products online.

This changed the game for Yarnology permanently, as now people who may have only been able to stop by the store once a year or so could now order products online whenever they would like.

“Our future is bright,” Peterson shared, adding that the business continues to grow.

She also shared that in the near future, they hope to bring back more classes and events at the store, similar to their offerings they had before the pandemic.

Yarnology is located at 65 E. Third St. in Winona.