Funds are available to Minnesota farmers through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture's Dairy Business Planning Grant, which has recently launched an updated application process.

Dairy operations can use grant funds to cover the cost of hiring a qualified, independent third party to create a business plan. This can include activities such as evaluating the feasibility of expanding an operation, planning environmental upgrades and creating strategies to transfer ownership to a family member of other new owner. Grants cannot cover any capital purchases.

“The Dairy Business Planning Grant is one of several tools that the MDA is proud to offer to help alleviate the ever-growing pressures that come with running a dairy operation,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “We are committed to supporting these farmers who work hard to produce high-quality dairy products for consumers in Minnesota and beyond to enjoy.”

The program operates on a matching funds model, with the grant paying 50% of the cost to develop a business plan, up to $5,000; recipients must pay the other 50%.

Applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis. Every fiscal year, the MDA can disperse up to $80,000 in Dairy Business Planning Grants.

For more information, go to www.mda.state.mn.us/dairy-business-planning-grants or contact Kami Schoenfeld at kami.schoenfeld@state.mn.us or 651-201-6643.