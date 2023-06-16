Ashley Wagner is working to share her love of pole dancing with the Winona community through her new business Perception Body and Pole.

Wagner, who has been pole dancing for over five years, decided she wanted to open a studio in Winona after falling in love with the activity.

"I had an eating disorder in my early 20s and so it took me a long time to get over that. I never was someone that exercised or was in any sports in high school. And I really gravitated towards the beauty of the dancing on a pole," Wagner shared about her journey with pole dancing.

Perception Body and Pole Address: 302 Mankato Avenue, Unit A, Winona Website: www.vagaro.com/perceptionbodyandpole Contact: ashley@perceptionbodyandpole.com

"And so when I started it, I mean I was scared, but I found that it was so empowering to first of all, get down to a tank top and little shorts, so you have a lot of skin exposed. And being able to find your strength on the pole, that was what really spoke to me about it," she said. "And as you continue with pole, you really start to learn a lot more and more and you get stronger and stronger as you go."

She initially took trips to La Crosse to practice and had a pole at home, but decided she wanted to share her love for the exercise by renting her own space and teaching classes on the side.

Wagner's studio at first was small, with the poles being so short that tall participants would hit their feet on the ceiling at times.

"I was in that space for close to three years and we really started thinking about expanding it and really making it like a true business because it was kind of like a hidden secret in Winona for the last couple of years," Wagner said.

She took the leap earlier this year, opening Perception in a new studio location on Mankato Avenue.

"So we found this space then. It just really spoke to us. And so here we are," Wagner said.

Since opening, Perception has found success, Wagner said.

Classes are offered about four days a week and many upcoming ones are almost full.

People don't have to be in shape when they join her classes, Wagner said.

"That's one of the biggest misconceptions about pole is that you have to be in shape or you have to be strong to start. And that's not true at all. I was not in shape. I wasn't athletic. And here I am," she explained.

Wagner hopes to build a community in the future through Perception, as she's learned the pole dancing community can be close and very tight knit.

"One of the big drivers for me with this studio is getting to meet people and form a community of men and women who maybe have gone through similar hardships in their life and are looking for something to do for themselves, to empower themselves," she said. "And not only that, but to form their own communities."