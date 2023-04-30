An accidental purchase of a ticket to a glass-blowing class in Minneapolis changed Rose Colored Class owner Annie Grossarth-Nicol’s life.

While Grossarth-Nicol was studying art at Minneapolis Community & Technical College in 2011, she was browsing Groupon for things to do on her birthday. After seeing a glass-blowing class at Potekglass, she put her phone in her pocket, went to class, and didn’t realize she purchased a ticket until later that day.

Rose Colored Glass Address: 279 E. Second St., Winona Hours: Retail and torch rental 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday Class schedule: RoseColoredGlassWinona.com Contact: 507-205-3128 or rosecoloredglasswinona@gmail.com

After attending the bead-making class, she eventually applied for an internship and started teaching classes of her own. Eventually, Grossarth-Nicol opened her own educational studio in Winona: Rose Colored Glass.

“I’m so grateful that I got exposed to glass work and it was a very faithful feeling the way everything lined up,” Grossarth-Nicol said. “It was really important to me since I have this skill and capability, to be able to facilitate this really unique learning experience for people.”

After leaving Minneapolis in 2015 and moving back to her home state of Oregon, Grossarth-Nicol said the 2020 pandemic helped push her and her husband to follow their passions.

“We were feeling dead-ended career-wise and decided to uproot and move out here to Winona,” Grossarth-Nicol said. “I love what I’m doing so much. It’s so rad and gratifying to be able to share this thing I’m so passionate about and to have a positive impact on other people’s lives.”

Grossarth-Nicol started a basement studio in Winona before moving into Rose Colored Glass’s 279 E. Second St. location in May 2022, where she teaches classes, facilitates open-torch sessions and makes art of her own.

Rose Colored Glass offers both introductory-level and intermediate-level classes which require the completion of an intro class to attend. Classes are set up to be as accessible as possible, and children aged 9 and up can take a class with a parent or guardian.

“Glasswork is interesting because you have to constantly focus. You’re working with essentially lava in your hands and that can become very meditative as well as captivating,” Grossarth-Nicol said. “How cool to be taken outside of normal life, be caught up in the moment, be able to learn a really cool thing, be able to gain confidence working with a torch with high heat and molten materials, and feel successful at making something you can be proud of.”

With safety as the top priority at her studio, Grossarth-Nicol said students also learn about tools, materials, and the science behind glass art.

Classes typically start with a smaller project, like a marble or a bead, then move on to more intermediate glass art, before having time at the end of class for students to play around and use their own creativity in making something.

“I really value what people take from their experience here,” Grossarth-Nicol said. “I really do feel like it’s kind of magical. Doing glass work is so unique and outside of the day-to-day for most people and working with a flame that’s 3000 degrees is pretty intense. But there’s more control in it than you realize.”

Grossarth-Nicol said developing class has been fun and she is continually working on making new ones. In some classes you can make glass leaves or mushrooms, Grossarth-Nicol even had Easter-themed classes where students made glass that looked like Peeps candies and is working on a Father’s Day class where students can make beaded fishing lures.

“We’re definitely trying to keep things fresh and exciting. I got my standard classes but it’s fun to do specific projects,” Grossarth-Nicol said. “I have to find a balance between things that are cool and things that people can make and feel proud of.”