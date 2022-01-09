Campus Connection: A season for giving at Winona State

Winter is a time for giving. Whether it’s knitting a sweater, baking cookies or sending a letter, everyone has something they can give.

For Tania Schmidt, that something is the gift of homemade soup.

What once began eight years ago as a small gesture for those entering the world after high school, Schmidt — who is the Winona State University senior associate registrar — saw a consistent need for it to brew into something more.

Since then, Schmidt takes note when she notices a student who might need some help. Then she offers to make them soup.

“You have to be observant,” Schmidt said. “During finals week students are often struggling for money because they’ve bought Christmas gifts, rent is due, all those things.”

There’s also a need to be sensitive, thoughtful and intentional when talking about it.

“You don’t want to hear from somebody that you look food insecure,” she said. “But you can be observant enough to see this.”

Schmidt has shared around 25 pots of soups, from chicken noodle soup to broccoli cheddar. She buys pots from Goodwill and uses the ingredients she has available to provide homemade meals and a sense of comfort to students.

For those who would love to try it out, Schmidt said it all about using what you have.

“On a day where my house has a lot of potatoes, you are probably going to get potato soup,” said Schmidt with a laugh. “That’s the thing about soup, it’s very homemade and it’s very fresh.”

When students are finished with their soup, Schmidt tells them to keep the container so they’re able to experiment with cooking their own. Another option, she said, is to bring it back and Schmidt will get started on another batch for them. Sometimes Schmidt can go months without getting a pot back, but other times she will have multiple pots being returned for more soup.

Schmidt uses her passion for cooking to give back to others, but not everyone is interested in cooking. Schmidt described how giving back is all about finding the things you are good at and passionate about and sharing them with others.

“For me, making soup is a little thing,” she said. “For others, it might be a full-day project because they aren’t soup makers by nature, but you can do other things that make a difference.”

For those interested in finding a way to give, Schmidt has a few suggestions.

Find your passion — whether it’s to cook a meal, make a blanket or write a letter. Then use what you have. Find things around your house you can use to create.

Start small. Talk to your friends, families, colleagues and professors to see who could use some help.

If soup is something that’s pulling at the heart to try, here’s a recipe to get started with:

Tania Schmidt’s cream of mushroom soup

Recipe can be made vegan by substituting plant milk and veggie broth

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pint mushrooms (sliced and diced small)

3 tablespoons butter

¼ cup flour

2 cups whole milk (or plant milk)

Chicken or veggie broth

Directions

In a stock pot, heat olive oil. Sautee mushrooms and onions. Cover and place on low until soft, about 10 minutes. Remove the mushrooms from the pot and melt the butter. Whisk in the flour. It will get chunky as it absorbs the butter. Then, on medium heat slowly pour but energetically whisk the milk. This eventually works in the flour. As this heats, it will begin to get thick and smooth like a gravy. Add chicken or veggie broth until the soup is the creamy consistency you want. Mix the mushrooms back in. Add salt, garlic powder and pepper to taste.

Every week, Campus Connection shares updates on programs, activities, faculty and alumni, and campus life from Winona’s three colleges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0