Campus Connection: At MSC Southeast, the focus in criminal justice is on understanding human behavior

When you think about the term “criminal justice,” perhaps a TV show like “Cops” or a police car chase scene in a movie comes to mind.

But Minnesota State College Southeast instructor Greg Cady sees the field in an entirely different light.

“Criminal justice is a human services profession, and the main focus in our program is on understanding human behavior,” Greg explained. “We teach our students about ethics, diversity, moral issues and the challenges individuals encounter in everyday life.”

Minnesota State College Southeast has offered a two-year criminal justice degree since 2009. One of the signatures of the program is the number of faculty who are working in the field as criminal justice professionals and have master’s degrees.

Greg believes this combination of expertise in the profession coupled with commitment to higher education is a testimony to the depth the college’s program.

“Our instructors are leaders within their organizations who expect everyone within their organization to treat those they encounter with equality and respect,” he stated. “We have a diverse faculty pool and a strong emphasis on human behavior through the lens of equity, and we have built upon it throughout the last 15 years.”

The goal of the criminal justice program is to help students gain meaningful employment that provides them with a livable wage. But it can be challenging to stop everything and go to college for two years to earn a 60-credit degree.

“If you’re going to school part time, that will take even longer — it can seem like an eternity,” Greg noted. “That’s why our team came up with the concept of stackable credentials. You can start with a certificate, then add on courses for a diploma, and then take more classes over time to earn an associate degree.”

There are no repeated courses; each credential leads to the next, and since all classes are available online, students can work and meet family needs while advancing their education.

“The stackable credentials are empowering,” Greg said. “For someone who is coming back to college, being able to start with a certificate and continue from there is a great way to start.”

Initially students may start with the certificate or diploma to see if criminal justice or a related field is something they want to pursue as a career. A two-year associate degree is the next step. But to advance to a higher-level position within their agency, a bachelor’s degree may be required.

“That’s why we are excited to announce that MSC Southeast has developed a new Criminal Justice Transfer Pathway,” Greg said. “It’s a direct route to getting your four-year degree.”

The coursework in the Criminal Justice Transfer Pathway is specifically designed for smooth transfer to a corresponding bachelor’s degree at any of the seven Minnesota State universities, including Winona State University. Students who complete the transfer pathway enter the university with junior-year status.

“You may not realize it until you’ve been working for 5-10 years, but getting that higher degree is key to advancing in your career,” Greg said. “Plus, many careers in rehabilitation, counseling and human services require at least a bachelor’s degree.”

Either the Criminal Justice Transfer Pathway or the Criminal Justice Associate of Applied Science degree can lead to a law enforcement career, such as police officer or deputy sheriff. Additional skills training at another college is required to meet the standards established by the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board for employment as a peace/law enforcement officer. Depending on the program, this can take from 10 weeks to two semesters.

Greg stated that only a small percentage of Southeast students go on to become police officers. “Our graduates serve in corrections, work in group homes or work behind the scenes in court services. I know of grads with successful careers in human resources, nursing, government records and working with at-risk youth.”

He added, “We now have four criminal justice options to provide students with great choices — it comes down to early and robust advising. At MSC Southeast, we get to know each student personally and will help them discover the route that works best for them.”