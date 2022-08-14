Campus Connection: Jen Olson is back at MSC Southeast

After leaving her position in business relations at Minnesota State College Southeast in 2019 to pursue other opportunities, Jen Olson feels like fate has brought her back to the college.

When she saw that her old job had been posted online, she thought she’d apply for the position. “I always missed working at Southeast and the people here,” she said. “And now I’m back! I’m really grateful for the opportunity to return to the college.”

Jen will be reaching out to Winona businesses as a customized training consultant. “My role is to make sure business and industry know who we are, what we do, and how we can be a resource for them. Everyone’s struggling with employment needs right now, and I am the college’s contact person in the Winona area to help them with customized training and workforce development.”

The employment picture has changed dramatically over the last three years. People are working the same jobs, but with more duties and responsibilities because there just aren’t enough workers to go around.

“Everyone needs employees! The low unemployment rate was already a problem in 2019, but between COVID and retirements, it’s an issue now more than ever,” she said. “Since businesses have fewer employees, their skills need to be stronger so they can do the job better and more efficiently.”

Jen said that the college can help strengthen business and industry to stay relevant with their training. “Even if they have a robust employee roster, their employees need to have the current skills to do the job safely and effectively. Credentials are always changing and it’s critical to stay up-to-date with new state and federal regulations.”

Once unheard of, the expression “supply chain issues” has become all too commonplace in today’s world. Jen noted that the college’s truck driving training program produces skilled drivers that help area businesses transport their products to market.

“The college’s for-credit truck driving program takes people who have never set foot in a truck all the way through every aspect of learning to drive one,” Jen explained. “In Customized Training, we work with business clients to develop a non-credit curriculum for them, so employees who already have some experience can be fast-tracked to strengthen the specific skills that the employer needs.”

Another changing aspect of business since the pandemic is leadership training. Area manufacturers are promoting high-performing employees from within. “But just because an employee is great at a certain technical skill, doesn’t mean they will automatically be a great leader. Leadership and management skills can be taught. We can help with that!”

Jen also noted that a lot of managers now oversee remote workers. “How can you be an effective leader when you have a workforce that’s spread out in different places and you’re trying to build a team?” Jen pointed out. “Leadership is not easy if you have everyone under one roof, let alone in different cities.”

She added, “We are constantly modifying our curriculum so we’re up to date. The college has to be at the leading edge and not just teaching techniques that worked in 1999. Our instructors are adapting with the changing times.”

The college campus has changed as well since Jen was there in 2019. “It’s exciting to see that we have highly upgraded labs and the technology that businesses want. There has been a tremendous investment in equipment over the last few years. Our CNC machine tool and mechatronics labs are truly state of the art and our instructors are second to none.”

While most people might think of Minnesota State College Southeast as a place for individuals to earn college degrees, the Customized Training division specializes in non-credit courses, tailored to meet the specific needs of a company.

But Jen emphasized that “whether you’re a business or an individual, Minnesota State College Southeast has some type of training that will help you. And whether you call me or someone else at the college, we’ll help meet your needs. We all want to see people thrive and fulfill their dreams.”