Campus Connection: Regional high school students explore college life at MSC Southeast

In June, Minnesota State College Southeast hosted two summer camps for high school students. The students explored a range of career options, technical and trade experiences, and college classes.

“I've never seen a CNC machine before and I found it interesting,” said one student. “Also, we got to make cool coins!”

“Welding was very fun, and it brightened my future ahead,” said another.

Southeast Explorers Camp (June 13-17) was a five-day residential experience that drew 22 students from across the Southeast region, nearby Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and beyond. The students stayed in the dorms at Winona State University and enjoyed activities on campus and off – including canoeing at Whitewater State Park.

Camp Trade and Technology (June 21-23) was an opportunity to explore several career fields with half-day sessions offered in CNC machining, construction, electronics, mechatronics, auto body repair and automotive tech. Participants could select which sessions they wanted to attend — they could choose only one or attend all six, according to their interests.

While Southeast Explorers Camp offered a residential experience and Camp Trade and Technology was broken into shorter sessions, both camps gave high school students a glimpse of the college experience and a view toward future career paths.

The camps were made possible by the generous support of Ashley Furniture Industries and The Ron & Joyce Wanek Foundation, so the students were able to participate at no cost.

“We are grateful to Ashley and to the Wanek Foundation, not only for their support of these camps, but for their commitment to providing opportunities to engage young people in career and technical education experiences,” said Josiah Litant, MSC Southeast Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Executive Director of MSC Southeast Foundation. “They share our belief that education at a technical and community college is a pathway to prosperity for students, and we are deeply appreciative of their partnership and investment in our community.”

MSC Southeast was able to bring Camp Trade and Technology (Camp T&T) back to campus after missing the past two years due to Covid.

“Camp T&T is a great opportunity for high school students to explore multiple career paths, working with our faculty to complete hands-on projects in our state-of-the-art labs,” said Calvin Clemons, director of trade and technology.

Southeast Explorers Camp is a totally new program, organized by Pao Vue, director of equity and inclusion.

“Southeast Explorers attracted students from rural and urban locations, representing a wide range of racial and ethnic backgrounds. Further, many of the students would be first in their families to attend college,” said Pao Vue. “We had two goals: to expose students to potential career pathways at MSC Southeast, and to show students that Southeast Minnesota is a great place to attend college and ultimately live.”

Biology instructor Elizabeth Micheel took Southeast Explorers students to a nearby stream and pond to collect invertebrates and water samples. The purpose was to determine the environmental health of the water.

“It was wonderful to see the students so engaged. Some jumped right in the water and were very happy to learn that there are careers where they can be out in nature every day,” she said. “It brought a smile to my face as I heard several rounds of ‘Look! Look what I found!’ from students that day.”

Students in both camps explored CNC Machine Tool with instructor Todd Ives. “They learned what CNC machining is, and that everything they come in contact with was produced from a machine shop at some level,” he said. “They were engaged, eager and ready to try new things. This was a great opportunity to expose students to a variety of trades programs that some never knew existed.”

Southeast Explorers students had positive comments to share about the sessions they attended.

“I was able to do the hands-on experience,” said one welding student. Another added, “I like working with my hands to do things.”

Following the nursing session, one student said, “It was fun and a great learning experience,” while another simply exclaimed, “My future job!”

Calvin Clemons said, “After Camp T & T, all the students said that they learned something new and that the camp was fun and engaging,” he commented. “Additionally, several students expressed interest in attending our college after high school graduation and continuing their education in one of the technical programs they experienced.”