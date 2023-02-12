When it comes to working with Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County, Scott Herold isn’t just training his students how to build houses. He’s teaching them to be leaders.

This year, Minnesota State College Southeast construction technology students have been helping build a new Habitat home on Sixth Street in Winona. The two-story, three-bedroom house is providing an opportunity for the students to learn all aspects of construction in a real-world setting.

Scott said, “I really emphasize to the students that we need to do quality work because this is the owner’s first house and the first house for their family. It’s a big, big deal for that family.”

Originally from Rome, New York, student Daniel Martinez worked for several years in retail before starting college at MSC Southeast. “I came from a low-income family myself, so helping someone in the community be able to have a house of their own has a lot of meaning to me,” he said.

Currently, the students are in the lab at the college building custom cabinetry for the Habitat house. “Everything we do is essentially from scratch,” Daniel said. “It gives us the hands-on experience that we want and at the same time Habitat is saving money, which helps them build even more affordable homes.”

Scott is justifiably proud of the work his students are doing. “This group of students is absolutely excellent — I couldn’t ask for any better attitudes,” he proclaimed. “They are always willing to learn, listen and work together. And I believe they understand that our work for Habitat is being part of something greater, giving back to the community.”

Student Ashley Gordon, from Mabel, Minn., wears a T-shirt that says, “There is no scrap wood — just pieces not yet used.”

She already has a college degree plus eight years as an early childhood education teacher. Her husband is a 2020 graduate of MSC Southeast’s construction technology program. “He loved it and said I should do it too.”

Ashley appreciates that working on the Habitat house teaches a wide range of skills. “We get a great range of experience like learning how to trim out windows and all the different intricate pieces that go into building a house for someone. Plus, you’re building a home for a real person versus building something in the lab and then tearing it down.”

Dan also enjoys getting hands-on experience at the job site. “We have been up on the scaffolding at lot of the time, putting the siding on, shingling the roof, installing doors, installing windows.”

Ashley explained that she had some experience with construction from working around her family’s hobby farm. “Because my husband did the program, we have a ton of power tools at home. But I wasn’t super keen on jumping in and using them. For me, the best thing about this program is getting more comfortable with using all the tools when I go home.”

Daniel’s long-term goal is to go to architecture school. “I want to work in construction before becoming an architect, because that means I will understand what builders are talking about and can offer assistance when they need it,” he commented. “I plan on going into the workforce for a couple of years before going to architecture school just to get more hands-on.”

Scott said that most associate degree students do an internship in fall or spring of their second year. “Dan wants to become an architect, so I’m working with a couple of architectural companies trying to get an internship for him,” he noted. “Ashley is very talented with cabinets, so I’m looking around to find a cabinet maker in our area for her internship.”

Scott tells his students that the blueprint reading is their most important class. “If you know how to read and interpret blueprints, then you get to explain what to do to other people and that’s how you advance in construction.”

He expects every individual in the program to be able to explain a particular task to two or three people who don’t know how to do it, and then be able to walk away from it knowing that the task will be completed properly.

“Our graduates may start out working on the job site, but I expect them to progress into management roles and become vital to the construction field,” Scott said. “Anybody can do carpentry, but what we really need are leaders.”

“The practical skills the students gain by working hands-on in construction are valuable in their development as builders, but the meaning and connection to the community they gain working on a Habitat home really transforms them into leaders,” said John Corcoran, Habitat’s director of operations and construction. “The students have done an excellent job building a safe, decent and affordable home for one of their neighbors.”

Learn more about the construction technology program at MSC Southeast at www.southeastmn.edu/program/Construction-Technology. For information about admissions, contact Chris Cook, admissions representative, at Christopher.Cook@southeastmn.edu or 507-453-2410.